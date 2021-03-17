AEW Dark Results - Major heel turn teased, star badly busted open in main event - 15th March 2021

After yesterday's successful premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation, the promotion returned for its regular Dark broadcast on YouTube on Tuesday night.

The latest Dark card featured 15 matches, so we don't have much time to waste. On that note, let's get right to the results and highlights of the brand new AEW Dark episode.

#1. Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Marko Stunt) on AEW Dark

Cezar Bononi.

The big men locked up to begin the match. Luchasaurus got the early advantage with his patented kicks. The audience loved the clash between the giants, and as expected, a distraction from Peter Avalon helped Bononi gain control of the match.

Bononi attacked Luchasaurus on the outside, and Avalon attempted to get involved in the action yet again. Bononi executed a back suplex on Luchasurus onto the apron.

The action returned to the ring, and Bononi turned Luchasaurus inside-out with a big clothesline. Bononi continued to wear Luchasurus down with a back suplex and a few knees to the lower back area.

Luchasaurus came back with a front kick and headbutt, leaving Bononi unsteady. Luchasaurus connected with a corkscrew kick, and he even stopped Avalon on the apron.

Bononi hit a jumping boot out of nowhere for a near fall. Luchasaurus, however, knocked Avalon off the apron and planted Bononi into the mat for a two-count.

Bononi blocked a chokeslam, and both men engaged in a striking battle. Luchasaurus executed a hook kick, followed by a chokeslam and standing moonsault press for the win.

Result: Luchasaurus def. Cezar Bononi on AEW Dark

Grade: B

#2. Leyla Hirsch vs. Savannah Evans on AEW Dark

Hirsch vs. Evans on AEW Dark.

Despite there being a massive size disadvantage, it was Hirsch who stunned Evans with a German suplex.

Evans blocked an outside drop toehold and showed off her power with an unforgiving slam. Evans then followed it up with a few significant strikes from the top before punishing Hirsch in the corner by driving her shoulders into the gut.

Hirsch, however, was a tough customer, and she created some separation by moving out of a corner striker. Hirsch connected with the double knees in the corner, followed by a big suplex.

Hirsch lifted Evans over her shoulders, but she couldn't complete the move. Evans reversed it and executed a Samoan drop for a two-count.

Hirsch hit a running strike and caught Evans in a cross-arm breaker for the win.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Savannah Evans on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Hirsch had a confrontation with Vickie Guerrero before she made her way backstage.

#3. John Silver vs. John Skyler on AEW Dark

John Silver on AEW Dark.

Silver dropped Skyler with a shoulder tackle. The Dark Order member relied on his agility to deliver a dropkick and a hurricanrana.

Silver lit Skyler up with three big kicks. The Meat Mountain of the Dark Order was zoned in tonight. Skyler fought back with a series of clubbing punches.

Skyler went on to enjoy a brief phase of dominance before Silver began his comeback. Silver hit a big kick followed by a boot across the back of the head. Silver won the match with the V-Trigger into an Airplane spin bomb.

Result: John Silver def. John Skyler on AEW Dark

Grade: D

