6 Awesome signature moves WWE Superstars don't use anymore

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar some awesome moves in their arsenal which they don't use anymore.

We also take a look at a devastating version of the Piledriver used by AJ Styles.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar some awesome moves in their arsenal which they don't use anymore

The move-set of wrestlers evolve throughout different stages of their careers. Some moves a Superstars pulls off earlier in their career may not be feasible later on, forcing them to adapt their move-set with that stage of their career.

From Brock Lesnar to AJ Styles, these WWE Superstars have a history of awesome signature moves in their arsenal, some of them which they haven't used for years. Today we take a look at some signature moves that Superstars don't use anymore but are nevertheless impressive. Could we see any of these come back in the future? It's unlikely but never say never.

#6 Braun Strowman - Reverse chokeslam

We start off our list with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman beat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to lift his world championship, hitting Goldberg multiple times with the Running Powerslam.

When Strowman was first called up to main as part of the Wyatt Family, he still hadn't started using the Running Powerslam as a finisher. Instead, he was using a reverse chokeslam where he was literally planting his opponents face-first into the mat. Although some fans were not big fans of the move, I thought Strowman made it look pretty devastating and I definitely hope he adds it to his arsenal again.

#5 Brock Lesnar - Brock Lock

The Brock Lock was an awe-inspiring move and easily one of my favorite submission maneuvers of all time. Brock Lesnar used this move with a devastating effect during his first run in the WWE.

However, after he made his return to the company for his second run in 2012, his go-to submission was the Kimura Lock. The Kimura Lock is definitely an awesome move in its own right but there's nothing like watching a grown man being hung upside down by the leg.

1 / 3 NEXT