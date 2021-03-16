AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Surprise appearances, Kenny Omega left stunned after announcement, New faction emerges

The grand premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books, and it was an action-packed episode that had several surprises. All Elite Wrestling offered a stacked match card that featured fourteen bouts. AEW Dark: Elevation also had Tony Khan make a rare special appearance for a big announcement.

Paul Wight made his debut in AEW's commentary booth alongside veteran Tony Schiavone.

Let's not waste any more time and get to the first match of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Danny Limelight vs. Jungle Boy on AEW Dark: Elevation

The crowd was pumped up for the first match, and it all got underway with a headlock. Jungle Boy looked confident in the early going as he knocked Limelight down with a shoulder tackle.

Paul Wight was vibrant in the commentary booth as he spoke about the days when he could pull off a kip-up.

Limelight executed an arm drag and mocked Jungle Boy with his dance moves. The match followed a back-and-forth pattern as both men traded strikes and targeted the upper body.

Limelight got a one-count with a reverse cutter and followed it up with a back-body suplex. He was in the driver's seat and connected with a kick and a double stomp on the chest. Limelight went for the senton, but Jungle Boy got his knees up.

The member of The Jurassic Express reversed a head scissors takedown into a side backbreaker. He connected with a series of elbow strikes before turning Danny inside-out with a lariat.

Limelight avoided a few strikes, took Jungle Boy's leg and rolled over into a single-leg Boston Crab. The member Of The Jurassic Express broke the hold, but the damage had already been done.

Jungle Boy blocked a move on the apron, and both men exchanged punches and kicks. They canceled each other out until Limelight sent Jungle Boy down with a hurricanerana on the apron. The action moved back in the ring. Limelight walked on the middle rope and caught Jungle Boy with a modified DDT.

His opponent kicked out, and Limelight looked stunned. Danny lifted himself out of the corner with a running knee strike.

Jungle Boy reversed a hammerlock DDT into a brainbuster. He then hit a double-underhook powerbomb before ending the match with the Snare Trap.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Danny Limelight on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B+

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Baron Black & Vary Morales on AEW Dark: Elevation

Sabian and Morales got the match rolling. SuperBad got off to a quick start with a kick to Morales' gut.

Sabian delivered a snap suplex but missed the follow-up as Morales executed a flurry of kicks. Baron Black was tagged into the match, and he sinched in the chops.

Sabian fired back with a couple of chops of his own. Black managed to lock in a single-leg Boston crab, but Miro came in and pushed him away. Baron maintained control for his team, and Morales got the tag. Vary hit a clean suplex followed by a kick to the face.

Sabian responded with a kick and a gutbuster. Miro called the shots from the corner as Kip stomped away on Morales. He positioned Morales on the top turnbuckle. A forearm shot from Morales knocked Sabian down, and Vary followed it with a massive missile dropkick.

Sabian still made the tag to Miro, and the former WWE Superstar went after the illegal man in Black. Miro had snapped, and he punished Morales while screaming, ''you're wasting my time".

Miro ragdolled Morales before tagging in Sabian, who came in and hit the Time-Turner for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Miro & Kip Sabian def. Baron Black & Vary Morales on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

QT Marshall was asked about his issues with The Nightmare Family and he intelligently deflected the questions away.

Big Swole vs. Skyler Moore on AEW Dark: Elevation

Swole and Moore engaged in a collar and elbow tie-up. Swole outmuscled Moore to the mat before focussing on the arms.

Swole got hold of Moore's back as she attempted a few takedowns from the waistlock position. Moore executed a snapmare takedown.

Swole rocked Moore with a running back elbow, which sent Skyler outside. Swole sent her opponent crashing into the steel railings a few times before rolling her back into the ring.

Skyler used the ropes to sweep Swole off her feet. Moore landed shots from the top and added a few stomps to the sequence. She taunted Big Swole a lot and was in a dominant spot in the match.

Moore kept Swole grounded with a chin lock. However, the comeback was just around the corner. Swole fought her way to her feet and connected with a few strikes.

Moore used her power to lift Swole before dropping her down with a press slam. Swole created some separation with a roll-up, and she began to pick up the momentum with a few kicks.

Swole hit 'Dirty Dancing' out of nowhere for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Big Swole def. Skyler Moore on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: D

A fascinating video package aired next that featured Kenny Omega and several AEW stars in a casino.

