"I didn't make it on the show" - Red Velvet reveals how not getting into WWE show helped her to become a wrestler

Red Velvet may be about to face Shaq and Jade Cargill, but she owes her wrestling career to not making it in WWE. The AEW star revealed how being refused for WWE Tough Enough helped her to make it in her wrestling career.

Cody Rhodes will be teaming with Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite to face the team of Shaq and Jade Cargill in a feud that has been ongoing for some time now.

Red Velvet was on the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. There, she talked about how she applied for WWE Tough Enough but didn't manage to get through. Red Velvet mentioned that she was leaving wrestling and concentrating on becoming a professional dancer at the time that she saw an announcement from Triple H to be a part of Tough Enough.

The AEW star revealed that led her to apply for the role, and she sent in a YouTube video that took off and was shown twice on SmackDown.

"I stepped up from wrestling before that. I was training to become a professional dancer. So dance took over my life. I had stopped watching wrestling. Then I changed the channel and you have Triple H making the announcement that they are doing Tough Enough. Anybody can do it, you don't have to be a professional wrestler, you just have to show that you're tough enough. I went on and did the YouTube video and it took off. They showed it twice on SmackDown. I remember someone woke me up to the video footage of my video. And then I had a follow-up Skype interview with a producer. So I had made it through Round One. And then she asked me to send over some professional photos. At the time, I didn't have any professional photos. I had like selfies. I had selfie-type, which were horrible."

Unfortunately, Red Velvet didn't end up qualifying for the show. She didn't have professional pictures and didn't make it on there. However, she revealed that was the moment that helped her to get into wrestling.

"So I didn't make it on the show, but I think I'm a big believer of everything happens for a reason. That was the bullet point that stuck for me to start wrestling. Then, it just took off, and people were like 'Why don't you do it? You should do it!' And I said, 'Yeah, you know, you're right!' So I started looking up schools. I didn't know wrestling schools existed. I never thought about how people became wrestlers. When you see these celebrities, it feels like something that is so far that you don't even know how to get it. Yeah, it's unobtainable."

Red Velvet went on to add that not making it into WWE Tough Enough was the key to her finding out that she had the potential to become a wrestler. She went on to find success and is now a big part of the AEW women's division.

"Not making it on the show was the best thing that happened because it opened up my eyes to how much potential I had to become a wrestler. And then I joined the school and started wrestling."

Currently, Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes are set for an enormous match against Shaq and Jade Cargill on the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.