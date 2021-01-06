Watch: Brodie Lee Jr. trains with female WWE Superstar

In a clip posted by Amanda Huber on her official Instagram handle, Brodie Lee Jr. can be seen training in the ring with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Amanda Huber has been keeping wrestling fans updated with regular posts about herself and Brodie Lee's sons. She recently urged fans to not turn the whole situation into an AEW vs. WWE thing.

In her latest post, you can see Brodie Lee Jr. trying out some moves with none other than WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. In the same post, Brodie Jr. can also be seen training with Tyson Kidd, who has been working as a producer with WWE since suffering a career-threatening injury in 2015.

Amanda Huber also clarified in the post the conditions of her son's AEW contract and that school is still the top priority right now for him.

Brodie Lee Jr. seems like a natural in the ring

Brodie Lee Jr. was the highlight of the special tribute show that AEW presented in Jon Huber's memory. In the final moments of the show, Brodie Lee Jr. was handed over the TNT title, and it was later confirmed that Darby Allin would be getting a newly designed belt.

#BrodieLee's legacy will forever live on. pic.twitter.com/f2LY8M2QAr — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

On the latest edition of AEW Dark, Brodie Lee Jr. cut a couple of promos and did an incredible job. A quick look at the above video proves that Brodie Lee Jr. seems excited at the prospect of becoming a wrestler somewhere down the line. He's just eight years old, though, and there's a long way to go before he thinks of making his big career choice.