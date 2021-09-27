Update on Jake Roberts' health following long absence from AEW - Reports 

Fans have been worried about wrestling veteran Jake "The Snake" Roberts owing to his long absence from AEW, where he works as Lance Archer's manager.

A recent report has shed light on which health issues Roberts is currently battling and when fans can expect him to be back on television. As per Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, the WWE Hall of Famer recently underwent foot surgery, due to which he has been absent from AEW's programming in recent weeks.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that some pins were added to his toes as part of the surgery. As for his return to television, Jake Roberts is now cleared by doctors to get back to work. Fans can expect to see him on AEW's programming in the coming weeks.

Roberts also acknowledged fans' concerns about his health on Twitter by sending out a short tweet, stating that he's "doing well." Check out his latest tweet below:

"I’m doing well but thanks for the love," tweeted Jake Roberts.

Jake Roberts has been a menacing presence on AEW

Jake Roberts has delivered many chilling promos since his AEW appearance in March 2020, where he confronted Cody Rhodes. Though he hasn't wrestled in the company owing to his old age, his promo work has played a vital part in Lance Archer becoming one of the most feared men in AEW.

In July 2021, Jake Roberts revealed that he had signed a two-year extension with All Elite Wrestling. As such, fans can expect to see a lot more of the veteran performer in the coming year on AEW's programming.

When do you think Jake Roberts will remerge on-screen? Do you see him lacing up his wrestling boots for a match in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

