Jeff Hardy is now a free agent; update on AEW status

Is The Charismatic Enigma on his way to AEW Dynamite?
Is The Charismatic Enigma on his way to AEW Dynamite?
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 10, 2022 03:27 AM IST
Rumors

Will Jeff Hardy be All Elite tonight?

In one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling, former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy seems to be on his way to All Elite Wrestling to reunite with his brother Matt. It has been more of a matter of when it was going to happen and not if. We now might have our answer.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Jeff is now a free agent and is free and clear to sign anywhere he pleases.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is the fallout from the Revolution pay-per-view. We couldn't think of a more appropriate time for The Charismatic Enigma to make his All Elite Wrestling debut.

Nothing is official, SocialMedia.It can’t be right now.I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually?The main thing is,”Don’t get excited!”

Will Jeff Hardy save his brother Matt from an A.H.F.O. beatdown tonight on AEW Dynamite?

In recent months, Matt Hardy's character has teased his brothers' arrival in several ways.

Now with the A.H.F.O. holding an emergency board meeting tonight on AEW Dynamite, it appears that Matt Hardy will be kicked out of the faction he created tonight. If this happens, it would be the perfect spot for Jeff Hardy to debut and save his brother Matt from a vicious beatdown.

Matt teased the evolution of his character this week on social media, tweeting out:

"I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tweeted.
Following the destruction of their Tornado Trios match this past weekend at Revolution, El Presidente @AndradeElIdolo has called for an Emergency Meeting of the #AHFO Board of Directors on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Live TONIGHT! https://t.co/FhCxPDHhis
Are you excited to hear that Jeff's WWE 90-day non-compete has expired? Do you think he'll debut tonight on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
