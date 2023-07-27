Jon Moxley finally got a long-awaited wish granted during AEW Blood and Guts - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has made a name for himself as one of the most violent men in professional wrestling today, and a rather sadistic dream of his came true during the recent 'Blood and Guts' match.

The third-annual 'Blood and Guts' match took place on July 19th between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. It was arguably the most brutal match of its kind to date due to how many different weapons were used and, more specifically, how they were used.

One weapon that made its debut on AEW TV was the Bed of Nails that Moxley pulled from underneath the ring, which punctured holes in the back of Mox and Kenny Omega a little later.

It should be no surprise that according to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that the man who thought of bringing the Bed of Nails into the match was, of course, Jon Moxley himself.

The report also stated that Mox had wanted to use the weapon in AEW for some time but hadn't been able to find an appropriate time to bring it out. Jon has a history of bringing new levels of violence to the 'Blood and Guts' match, with some of his weapons of choice in his last two appearances ranging from broken glass and thumbtacks to wooden cooking skewers and a fork.

Jon Moxley will be in action next week on AEW Dynamite 200

The former AEW World Champion will be back in action next week on Dynamite as All Elite Wrestling celebrates the show's 200th episode, and fans should expect even more brutality from Jon Moxley, given the match he's involved in.

Mox will be involved in an 'Anything Goes' three-way match, where he will face Trent Beretta of the Best Friends and Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Brothers.

The match was booked following the wild brawl that ended the July 26th edition of Dynamite, where The Lucha Brothers, Best Friends, and The Blackpool Combat Club fought around the ringside area after their three-way tag team matches that main evented the show.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite 200 next week? Let us know in the comments section down below.

