Jon Moxley pushed for 33-year-old star to win backstage at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley insisted that a top star should be given a push ahead of Double or Nothing. Tony Khan has been a huge fan of the Puryevor of Violence and has trusted the latter since the very beginning. At Double or Nothing, the AEW World Champion urged that Hangman Page should walk out as the Owen Hart Cup winner at the pay-per-view.

Ad

The two finalists of the tournament made excellent points during their promo battle, leaving fans wondering who really deserved to win the match. Hangman Page and Will Ospreay battled in a hard-hitting bout and got fans invested in the Redemption vs. Ascension storyline. In the end, the Cowboy captured the victory and showed respect to the Aerial Assassin.

As per Fightful, Jon Moxley asserted that the Cowboy should walk out victorious. Interestingly, both Hangman and Will pitched for each other to win. Also, Tony Khan didn't reveal the secret to most of the talents. However, they were shocked to see that the former AEW World Champion emerged victorious, as many expected Will Ospreay to win the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley's new challenger confirmed at Double or Nothing

The AEW World Champion was involved in a chaotic match at Double or Nothing. The Anarchy in the Arena match was the highlight of the night for many reasons. After the entertaining spectacle, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, the Opps, and Kenny Omega stood tall over the Young Bucks and the Death Riders.

In the main event, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in perhaps the most acclaimed bout of the night. The Cowboy's win confirmed that he will go on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page manages to complete his redemption story at AEW's biggest annual event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More