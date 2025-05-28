Jon Moxley pushed for 33-year-old star to win backstage at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW star Jon Moxley insisted that a top star should be given a push ahead of Double or Nothing. Tony Khan has been a huge fan of the Puryevor of Violence and has trusted the latter since the very beginning. At Double or Nothing, the AEW World Champion urged that Hangman Page should walk out as the Owen Hart Cup winner at the pay-per-view.
The two finalists of the tournament made excellent points during their promo battle, leaving fans wondering who really deserved to win the match. Hangman Page and Will Ospreay battled in a hard-hitting bout and got fans invested in the Redemption vs. Ascension storyline. In the end, the Cowboy captured the victory and showed respect to the Aerial Assassin.
As per Fightful, Jon Moxley asserted that the Cowboy should walk out victorious. Interestingly, both Hangman and Will pitched for each other to win. Also, Tony Khan didn't reveal the secret to most of the talents. However, they were shocked to see that the former AEW World Champion emerged victorious, as many expected Will Ospreay to win the tournament.
Jon Moxley's new challenger confirmed at Double or Nothing
The AEW World Champion was involved in a chaotic match at Double or Nothing. The Anarchy in the Arena match was the highlight of the night for many reasons. After the entertaining spectacle, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, the Opps, and Kenny Omega stood tall over the Young Bucks and the Death Riders.
In the main event, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay in perhaps the most acclaimed bout of the night. The Cowboy's win confirmed that he will go on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.
It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page manages to complete his redemption story at AEW's biggest annual event.