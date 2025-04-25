Jon Moxley's former rival in AEW "very upset backstage" after recent match - Reports

Jon Moxley is the current, and only, four-time AEW World Champion, and his run with the company has been historic. Since leaving WWE, the former Shield member has battled rivals such as Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, and Adam Page, among others in AEW and NJPW. One of Moxley's toughest foes just had a rough WrestleMania Weekend.

WWE and countless wrestling promotions invaded Las Vegas earlier this month for WrestleMania 41 Weekend. A highlight of the week was WrestleCon Las Vegas, featuring the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow on TrillerTV. The 7-match card featured TMDK, Mickie James, Matt Riddle, Danhausen, Super Crazy, and TJP, among others. The co-main event of the night saw NJPW-AEW legend Minoru Suzuki take on legendary boxer and former WWE star Butterbean.

Dan Severn was the Special Enforcer for Suzuki vs. Butterbean, and the Brawl For All competitor was accompanied to the ring by Don Frye, Tom Howard, and Rick Bassman. The 9-minute match ended in a Double Count Out and was described as a trainwreck, with The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer declaring the bout to be the worst pro wrestling match he's ever seen.

The Man With The Worst Personality was said to be "very upset" backstage after the match because he had never worked a match this bad, according to sources. It was noted that in reality, none of this was Suzuki's fault as Butterbean had no business being in the ring.

Suzuki agreed to the Double Count Out because Butterbean was filming a documentary, and was not allowed to lose. It was noted that there was no way the part-time AEW brawler could lose because of the shape Butterbean was in. Fans wanted one more two-minute round but ended up booing the finish heavily. The match was given -459.7 stars by The Observer, and it was reiterated that this was the worst ever.

Fans in Sin City were said to be so sympathetic to the 58-year-old Butterbean that they were a loud crowd, chanting "Fight forever!" and then "One more round!" after the finish was announced. It was noted that the 67-year-old Severn wasn't moving well, and Butterbean looked worse. The match generated buzz when it was announced, and while no one expected it to be anything great, it's likely very few, if anyone, thought it would be as bad as it was.

Sources noted how the story was that Butterbean was recovering from a broken leg. The four-time combat sports world champion had been in a wheelchair and overweight until Diamond Dallas Page helped him get into better shape, but as Meltzer noted, clearly not good enough for a wrestling match.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling is preparing for its seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV on Sunday, May 25 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Below is the updated lineup:

Men's Owen Hart Cup Final: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher or Adam Page Women's Owen Hart Cup Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Will Ospreay's AEW Double Or Nothing opponent will be determined on Dynamite as Adam Page takes on Kyle Fletcher. The winners of the finals at Double Or Nothing will receive their title shots on July 12 at All In: Texas.

