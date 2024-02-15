Cody Rhodes reacts to WWE Hall of Famer saving a legend's life - "ONE MORE FIGHT"

Cody Rhodes has put out his reaction to an inspirational video, as a WWE Hall of Fame has saved the life of yet another legend.

In his video titled, "ONE MORE FIGHT," Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP, put out the story of how he helped save the legendary Butterbean's life through his yoga program.

DDP is well known not only for his wrestling career, but also for what he has done in the past when it comes to saving the lives of wrestling and other legends through yoga. His DDP Yoga became famous when it helped to rehabilitate the lives of stars like Scott Hall and Jake the Snake Roberts, among others, and gave them a new lease of life.

Legendary boxer and MMA fighter, Butterbean, whose popularity skyrocketed in the 1990s and 2000s, was facing serious health issues, with him being confined to a wheelchair due to his hip, and weighing 500 pounds. At a time when he felt that he had more or less two years to live, DDP helped him regain his health, lose weight, and gain mobility.

Cody Rhodes has now reacted to the video, taking to social media to say that he was amazed. He also congratulated DDP, Butterbean, and others at Comeback Studios who had been associated with the recovery process, saying that another life had been saved.

Expand Tweet

Aside from what Cody Rhodes said, DDP's video helping Butterbean is inspirational

For anyone unfamiliar with DDP's program, it has helped to turn around multiple lives. Cody Rhodes' own brother, Dustin, has confessed to being helped by DDP Yoga to keep his career going.

The video itself is inspirational, and is a story that fans who follow DDP's channel are familiar with.

Be it Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, or even other non-WWE celebrities, DDP Yoga has apparently helped save the lives of many, improving their health and mobility.

Even non-celebs, fans who subscribe to the program, have been at the end of inspirational turnarounds in their lives.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE