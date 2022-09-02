DDP shows off incredible body transformation at 66

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently showed off his incredible physique at the age of 66.

The former WCW World Champion has been a fitness enthusiast for decades. He started Yoga for Regular Guys (YRG) workout in 1998, which later evolved into the popular DDP Yoga. The fitness program has helped thousands of people throughout the years to lose weight and live healthier lives.

It seems that his focus on fitness, which includes yoga to increase flexibility and strength, has translated to impressive muscle-building. Page recently shared a picture of himself looking shredded and promised to keep his followers posted throughout his fitness journey:

"In the basement of the Recovery Crib creating new Beast Mode power workouts! I'll keep you posted!"

DDP has kept a distance from the wrestling business for some time now. He made his last appearance for WWE in 2017, and has been sporadically appearing in AEW since the company started.

Despite never announcing a retirement from wrestling, he has barely wrestled in the last decade. His last match came at the Bash at the Beach edition of AEW Dynamite on January 15, 2020, where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on MJF, The Butcher and The Blade.

DDP Yoga has helped several wrestlers put their lives on track

Diamond Dallas Page is a revered name in the wrestling industry - not only because of his many accomplishments in WCW and WWE, but also how his health and fitness program, DDP Yoga, has helped a number of wrestlers lose weight, recover from injuries, and in some cases get their lives back on track.

The most popular examples of the former WCW United States Champion helping retired wrestlers in improving their lives are Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall.

Roberts' struggles with alcoholism have been well-documented. Him suffering from addiction was even part of a WWE/F storyline back in 1996. After years of bodily harm through wrestling, alcohol, and other drug addictions, he decided to join DDP Yoga in 2012. He would end up losing 22 kg, getting shoulder surgery, and is now living a clean life.

The late, great Scott Hall had a similar situation, suffering from many addictions before joining the program in 2013. Dallas' guidance and intervention was key in bringing Hall back to WWE TV, which included his Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

SportsGrid @SportsGrid DDP Yoga has helped Chris Jericho. It seems like Jericho hasn't had the same effect on DDP. sportsgrid.com/xlepu DDP Yoga has helped Chris Jericho. It seems like Jericho hasn't had the same effect on DDP. sportsgrid.com/xlepu https://t.co/pm2gORtM3k

Diamond Dallas Page has not only helped in improving the lives of wrestlers who were spiraling down, but has also helped preserve the legacy of these legends post-retirement.

RECOMMENDED WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell