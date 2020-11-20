Jon Moxley's text message to Renee Paquette before the pregnancy announcement on Dynamite revealed

Jon Moxley's announcement about Renee Paquette's pregnancy during his promo on the last episode of AEW Dynamite was the most trending news following the show. Moxley's casual approach towards delivering such a big piece of information surprised most fans.

However, what happened before Jon Moxley's promo? Dave Meltzer revealed several details on all that went down behind the scenes that led to Moxley's announcement.

It has been revealed that Renee Paquette has been pregnant for some now, and she was going to make an official announcement before Moxley spilled the beans during his promo.

Moxley was initially against the idea of issuing a public statement as he felt that the family's personal matters were nobody's business.

"Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good), 34, and wife Renee Paquette, 35, are expecting their first child. On Dynamite, in the middle of a promo, Moxley casually mentioned having a pregnant wife at home, which is the first anyone had been told of it. She has actually been pregnant for some time, and she was about to announce it publicly."

What made Jon Moxley change his mind?

However, the AEW World Champion later realized that they would have to acknowledge the news as they are frequently in the public spotlight.

Moxley was reportedly shown examples of how various celebrities sent out Instagram notices, and he found them pretentious. Jon Moxley never entertained the idea of announcing the news via his promo.

"His first idea was that it's nobody's business, but then he realized that the reality of being in the public eye is that you have to at some point acknowledge it. He was shown Instagram notices on how celebrities have done it and found them gross and pretentious but never even considered the idea of announcing it in a wrestling promo."

However, his mindset changed at around 2 a.m. before Dynamite as a promo about his father inspired him. He woke up on the morning of the episode in Jacksonville and made the decision to incorporate the pregnancy announcement in his promo.

Jon Moxley then texted Paquette - who was at home, that she better be prepared for her phone to explode with several messages.

"Then, at 2 a.m. before the show, he came up with the inspiration to do a promo about his dad, which, by the way, was 100 percent real. On the morning of the show, when he woke up in Jacksonville, he decided he could tie it in, texted her at home and told her about it and that her phone would be exploding that night".

Jon Moxley and Paquette are expecting their first child together, and the reactions from the wrestling world have been heartwarming to witness. We at Sportskeeda would also like to congratulate the happy couple.