Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and others react to Jon Moxley's revelation about Renee Paquette's pregnancy 

Jon Moxley casually dropped a bomb during his promo on AEW Dynamite, revealing that his wife Renee Paquette is pregnant. It was easily one of the most newsworthy moments from this week's AEW Dynamite.

While Tony Khan was the first to confirm the news by congratulating Renee Paquette, Renee also posted an adorable photo alongside Jon Moxley on Instagram. Several personalities from the world of wrestling reacted and sent messages to the former WWE personality on the IG post, and one of them was from Seth Rollins.

The Messiah was actually one of the first to react to Jon Moxley's revelation about his wife's pregnancy. In case you didn't know, Seth Rollins recently posed alongside Becky Lynch for his wife's first maternity photoshoot.

Billie Kay, Scarlett Bordeaux, Tay Conti, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Peyton Royce, Brie Bella, Dana Brooke, Anna Jay, Vickie Guerrero, Nia Jax, Drake Maverick, Eva Marie, Kim Orton, Sarah Schreiber, Sonny Kiss, Nikki Cross, David Otunga, Karrion Kross, Noelle Foley, Brandi Rhodes, Tenille Dashwood, Mark Henry, Karl Anderson, Sunil Singh, Jason Ayers, Heath Slater, Shinsuke Nakamura and Trent Bereta also reacted to the news.

We have compiled all the reactions below:

Bayley and Renee Paquette also had an interesting interaction on Twitter following Jon Moxley's revelation.

Renee Paquette's career after leaving WWE

Renee Paquette left the WWE recently after spending eight fruitful years with the company. Paquette was one of the most popular non-wrestling personalities in the WWE, and her departure sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling industry.

The departure was amicable as Renee Paquette also appeared on WWE on Fox's SmackDown pre-show on October 16th. Renee Paquette is one of the most likable names in the business, and the reactions coming from members of different promotions should give you a clear idea of that.

Renee Paquette has been quite busy since leaving the WWE as she wrote her cookbook and recently announced an upcoming podcast titled 'Oral Sessions.'

Renee Paquette is clearly enjoying life since quitting WWE, and becoming a mother soon will only make it even better.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette.