Becky Lynch posts six photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot 

The updates about Becky Lynch's pregnancy have been relatively scarce as The Man has managed to keep a low profile while being away from the WWE.

Becky Lynch, however, has made up for all the lost time by posting photos from her first pregnancy photoshoot, and we must say, the former RAW Women's Champion looks incredible.

Becky Lynch took to Instagram and posted six pictures from the photoshoot, with the caption - 'coming soon'.

Three of the photos also feature her fiancé Seth Rollins. You can check out the images below:

Update on Becky Lynch's due date and Seth Rollins' WWE hiatus

Dave Meltzer recently revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in a few weeks.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to go on a hiatus after Survivor Series to be with his fiancé. Seth Rollins taking some time off was the reason why WWE booked his feud with Rey Mysterio to end on the last episode of SmackDown.

The company has also been wrapping up all TV angles featuring Seth Rollins before he goes home to spend some time with Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins is expected to be back by the first week of 2021.

"Becky Lynch is about to give birth within a week or two. That's why they blew off the Rey thing this week and they're gonna do the Seth Rollins and Murphy match next week and then the Survivor Series and probably after Survivor Series, maybe a week after [he will stick around]. He's gonna be gone probably until the first of the year maybe. I don't know if there's a definite date but that's out and that story is out and that story is true." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

There are no updates on when we could see Becky Lynch back in the WWE as her sole focus right now is to give birth to a healthy baby. Becky Lynch last appeared on RAW in May to announce her pregnancy and relinquish the RAW Women's Championship.

While WWE still hopes to have Becky Lynch back in time for WrestleMania, there is currently no timeline regarding her return.

All we can do now is to congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and wish them all the best.