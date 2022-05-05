Kenny Omega reportedly at odds with AEW video game developers

Kenny Omega hasn't had the easiest time working on he AEW video game "Fight Forever", despite it gaining a lot of buzz as it's release approaches.

The title is a first-time collaboration between AEW and Yuke's. The team is no stranger to the world of wrestling video games having worked on some of WWE's most successful games.

However, the development of the game has been far from positive. It has been reported from various wrestling and video game sources that Kenny Omega in particular has had real trouble in the development of "Fight Forever."

AEW Games @AEWGames



The title of the AEW game in development by Yuke's is IT'S OFFICIAL!!The title of the AEW game in development by Yuke's is #AEWFIGHTFOREVER and will be available on both console and PC. IT'S OFFICIAL!! 💥The title of the AEW game in development by Yuke's is #AEWFIGHTFOREVER and will be available on both console and PC.

Omega may be a huge fan of video games, but he has found himself at odds with Yuke's in particular, with the former AEW World Champion being frustrated and apparently hating the process. Some have even pointed to Yuke's potentially "taking advantage" of Omega, given his lack of experience in the game development field.

The game is one of the most anticipated in recent memory. However if the relationship between AEW and Yuke's is as bad as it sounds, the second AEW video game might have to be developed by another studio.

Will Kenny Omega be a part of Forbidden Door?

Kenny Omega has been away from the ring to heal his injuries and help develop "Fight Forever". However, his name is still on the lips of fans everywhere after the recent announcement of the "Forbidden Door" pay-per-view.

The event will take place on June 26th and will be the first official collaborative event between AEW (Omega's current home) and NJPW (Omega's former home). With this in mind, fans are hopeful that the former AEW and IWGP World Champion will heal in time to return at the event.

🎃 Trick or Treat Kyle 𖤐 @kylesprescott I fully expect we will see Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door. I fully expect we will see Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door.

At the time of writing, it is extremely unlikely that Omega will be healthy enough to appear at Double or Nothing on May 28th. But do you think he will be back in time for "Forbidden Door?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for AEW Fight Forever? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell