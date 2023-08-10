Kevin Owens allegedly called Chris Jericho and got two released WWE stars jobs in AEW

Despite their friendship going up in smoke on RAW in 2017, it seems that Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have remained good friends, as it has recently been revealed that two AEW stars got jobs because of KO and The Ocho.

The two AEW stars in question are 'Cool Hand' Angleo Parker and 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard, who have become fan favorites during their two years with All Elite Wrestling, even if they have chosen to be 'sports entertainers' rather than 'pro wrestlers.'

Their most prominent role on AEW TV has been as members of the Jericho Appreciation Society since March 2022. This led them to become part of some of All Elite Wrestling's most iconic matches, including Blood and Guts and the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match.

Allan @allan_cheapshot



Eddie Kingston, near the end of the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW's Double Of Nothing came staggering down the aisle, covered in gore, holding a gas can looking like the last survivor of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre. 2022 had one of the great visuals in wrestling history.Eddie Kingston, near the end of the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW's Double Of Nothing came staggering down the aisle, covered in gore, holding a gas can looking like the last survivor of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre. pic.twitter.com/DHfbB5qKEv

But it still seems that Chris Jericho wasn't the only one who had their backs, as Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Kevin Owens also helped get them a job in AEW after they were released by WWE.

"The funny part is that the reason those guys [Angelo Parker and Matt Menard] are in [AEW] actually is Kevin Steen. Angelo and Matt Menard got cut by NXT out of nowhere and Kevin Steen called [Chris] Jericho and said 'hey these guys are really good, they're good guys' and everything, and basically told Jericho to try and get them a job which in fact he did. Not only did he get them a job, but he put them with him, gave them a lot and they got a lot of TV time because of him." [46:36-47:11]

Owens was mentioned by Matt Menard on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, who claimed that he now understands why people like Kevin Steen and Eddie Kingston don't like The Ocho.

Chris Jericho will make his decision on what's next for him next week on AEW Dynamite

It seems that the Jericho Appreciation Society is no more, and Chris Jericho is at something of a crossroads in his career. This begs the question, what's next?

After the JAS meeting was over, Jericho was met by Don Callis backstage, who said sorry to him for thinking that he played a part in the group disbanding. This led to Jericho telling Don that he's made a decision on whether he will join his family and will announce it next week on AEW Dynamite.

Callis already has Konosuke Takeshita by his side and has helped the likes of Will Ospreay and El Hijo del Vikingo in their matches against Kenny Omega, but with someone like The Ocho leading the group, they could become unstoppable.

Do you think Chris Jericho will join Don Callis' family? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here