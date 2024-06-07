"Key people" in AEW urging Tony Khan to sign top WWE Superstar - Reports

A top WWE Superstar's contract is set to expire soon, and recent reports have revealed that many in AEW want Tony Khan to sign the star. The star in question is none other than Chad Gable.

The Master of the Alpha Academy is one of the most athletically gifted superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. He has won multiple Tag Team Titles in the company with different wrestlers but recently became a singles performer. Chad Gable is currently eyeing Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship and is set to challenge Zayn for the title at the upcoming Clash at the Castle PLE.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio, many AEW personnel are pushing Tony Khan to sign Chad Gable. However, Gable's WWE deal is yet to expire.

"AEW is not allowed legally to make an offer until his WWE deal expires. He does have key people in AEW pushing him to Tony Khan. Gable would have to allow his contract to expire to get an offer. He’s also in the middle of the best singles push of his career right now." [H/T: WOR]

Former WWE personality says Chad Gable should win the Intercontinental Title at Clash at the Castle

Former WWE backstage personality Matt Camp recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming IC Title match between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable at Clash at the Castle.

Gable trained Zayn for his Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania XL against Gunther. The training helped Zayn dethrone The Ring General.

However, Gable has turned heel since then and has taken all the credit for Zayn's victory at WrestleMania. The former Tag Team Champion has been ambushing Sami every week on RAW, which has landed him an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. On his Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Matt Camp shared his prediction for the title match.

"We're gonna get Sami and Otis next week but we're getting the IC Title match in Scotland. And absolutely Chad Gable should win that," he said.

While many in AEW want to work with Master Gable, the star has been red hot in WWE recently. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for The Alpha Academy leader.

