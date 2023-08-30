Rumor killer on AEW star breaking his hand after punching a wall due to CM Punk incident at All In - Reports

Much of AEW All In's success has been overshadowed by the altercation that took place backstage between CM Punk and Jack Perry. A myriad of stories have been floating around social media about what truly took place during the incident, but one of these rumors has seemingly been debunked.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that an AEW star supposedly broke their hand by punching a wall in a frustrated reaction to the Punk/Perry incident. It was later revealed that this man was House of Black member Brody King.

However, Alvarez has since provided an update on this rumor that seemingly debunks it entirely. The wrestling journalist recently tweeted that people closer to the situation have denied this ever happening, but rather that King injured his hand during his bout for the Trios Championship later that night.

It was, however, noted that King did air his frustration towards the incident by kicking a garbage can, but the rumor of him punching a wall and breaking his hand seems to be untrue.

