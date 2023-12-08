Latest AEW report on the identity of The Devil and his henchmen 

AEW's Devil Saga is one of the most intriguing storylines in the promotion. The Devil and his henchmen have been after MJF for months now.

On the latest installment of Dynamite, the AEW World Champion was knocked down by a couple of henchmen backstage before a scheduled match against them.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the stars acting as Devil's henchmen under the mask and the devil on AEW TV have remained the same. The promotion has not changed the mystery men's identities.

"It was reiterated to us that as of last week, the talent that are slated to play the 'devils' on AEW TV were still being portrayed by those under the mask." [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Cornette thinks that AEW star Wardlow could be the Devil

Since the Devil's arrival, many critics and veterans have tried to guess which star could portray the character. One of them is Jim Cornette.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran discussed Wardlow being the Devil.

"There was a fellow on Twitter [who] put a picture of the guy holding the bat in the ring and then a picture of Wardlow coming down the ramp for his match, and Wardlow’s hair is all flattened out but poofed up at the same time, and he said ‘That’s what it looks like when you’ve just pulled your mask off.’ Or ‘what pulling your mask off does to your hair'," said Cornette.

Cornette also pointed out that Wardlow never interacted with MJF except backstage a few weeks ago.

“Wardlow is around, he’s powerbombing people, he’s a heel, he knocked Tony Schiavone down the other week, he has no regard for other people’s safety anymore, and he said he was going to get even with MJF. But he’s never one that attacks him. He never interacted directly with MJF past a couple of weeks ago when he snatched him backstage. Did they change their mind and they said, ‘Well, you know who would fit that suit? Maybe we’ll just stick Wardlow under there and see what happens'," Cornette added.

Fans have been waiting for the reveal of The Devil and its henchmen since the story began nearly two months ago.

