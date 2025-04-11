Latest on Sting potentially returning to WWE for WrestleMania 41 weekend - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's name has been a major topic among wrestling fans since the speculation began about The Vigilante returning to the promotion for the Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Some recent reports have unveiled the current status of talks between AEW and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Since WWE announced Lex Luger's induction into the 2025 class of the Hall of Fame, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been vocal about wanting AEW star Sting and Hall of Famer DDP to induct him. While Diamond Dallas Page could be there with Lex Luger, The Icon Sting's status is still up in the air.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the Stamford-based promotion and AEW have yet to have a conversation about letting Sting appear at the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony in Las Vegas.

“As best we can tell, neither Sting nor WWE has contacted Tony Khan, who would have to approve it. Luger claims that he asked WWE for Sting and DDP and never heard back,” Meltzer added.

Eric Bischoff encourages AEW CEO Tony Khan to allow Sting for WWE Hall of Fame

WCW veteran Lex Luger wants AEW star Sting to induct him into the Hall of Fame this year. Luger has let the promotion know about his wish. However, according to multiple reports, there hasn't been any progress.

In a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff encouraged Tony Khan to be the bigger man and allow Sting to appear at the Hall of Fame Ceremony to induct Lex Luger.

"If I was Tony and positioned the way Tony is positioned right now, I would be the bigger man. If Tony believes like Dave Meltzer suggests, 'Well, you wouldn't do it for me, so I'm not gonna do it for you.' If you're gonna take that kind of infant attitude to your business, then you're gonna get what you're gonna get."

We will have to wait and see if The Icon makes his return to World Wrestling Entertainment for the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony in Las Vegas.

