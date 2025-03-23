Tony Khan can be the bigger man and allow major AEW star for WWE WrestleMania week, says Hall of Famer

There has been speculation about whether Tony Khan would allow one of his major stars to attend an event during WWE WrestleMania week. A Hall of Famer believes doing so would make the AEW boss look like the bigger man.

Ad

Eric Bischoff is the latest to comment on Sting's situation surrounding WWE WrestleMania week. A few weeks ago, WWE announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Like every legend before him, Luger would need someone to induct him. There were reports that he wanted Sting to induct him due to their history together. There were even reports that WWE was planning to make proposals to allow The Icon to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. However, the possibility of this happening is bleak due to his deal with AEW.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff noted that it was Lex Luger who wanted Sting to induct him and not WWE.

"It falls into the stupid s**t category for me. It's just silliness. I don't want to say this because it'll come off wrong. But, the person that wants Sting to induct him isn't Triple H. It's not Nick Khan. It's not Ari Emanuel. It's Lex Luger. That's his privilege. It should be. It's important to him. So if I were Tony [Khan], even in light of the real and perceived pi**ing contest that they're all in from time to time."

Ad

He further added:

"If I was Tony and positioned the way Tony is positioned right now, I would be the bigger man. If Tony believes like Dave Meltzer suggests, 'Well, you wouldn't do it for me, so I'm not gonna do it for you.' If you're gonna take that kind of infant attitude to your business, then you're gonna get what you're gonna get. I'm Tony Khan and I really believe that. Like, they're the bullies that have been beating me up and, you know, trying to run circles around me and disrupt my tours and my big events. And if I really believed all that, now is the time that I would prove I'm the bigger you. [From 42:00 to 43:33]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Konnan said that Tony Khan will be forced to send Sting to WWE

Since Lex Luger's induction was announced, there has been a lot of speculation on whether Sting would be allowed to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. Many fans and critics have commented on this situation.

Speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan said that Tony Khan already has a lot of heat with the fans for various reasons, and preventing The Icon from inducting his friend would only make things worse.

Ad

"He does get angry, but he doesn't but he never shows it, bro. He tries to be a nice guy. Like, you know, 'I'm a really good guy'. But at the end of the day, if people found out... He already has a lot of heat for doing stupid s***. That he didn't let Sting induct Lex Luger, how much heat do we think he would get?"

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will allow Sting to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE