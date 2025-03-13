Konnan says Tony Khan could be forced to send AEW veteran to WWE - "He already has a lot of heat"

There has been speculation about whether an AEW veteran could show up on WWE TV. Konnan believes Tony Khan may be forced to send this veteran to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Sting became an integral part of AEW TV during the final years of his career. However, he first gained recognition for his time in WCW, where he was the top babyface in the company and a long-time rival of the nWo. During his time in WCW, Sting formed a strong friendship with Lex Luger, who was another top babyface in the promotion. Sting and Luger teamed together on several occasions and maintained a strong friendship throughout the years.

Ad

Trending

Recently, it was revealed that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. This raised a lot of speculation about who should induct Luger into the Hall of Fame. Many people suggested that Sting should be the one to induct him. However, the possibility of this is limited due to Sting's association with Tony Khan and AEW.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 official podcast, Konnan believes that Tony Khan must allow Sting to induct Luger into the Hall of Fame, or he could face significant backlash:

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"He does get angry, but he doesn't but he never shows it, bro. He tries to be a nice guy. Like, you know, 'I'm a really good guy'. But at the end of the day, if people found out... He already has a lot of heat for doing stupid s***. That he didn't let Sting induct Lex Luger, how much heat do we think he would get?" [1:26 - 1:46]

Ad

Ad

Dutch Mantell believes Tony Khan should hire Carmella

Carmella was once one of the top stars of WWE's women's division. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and then cashed in to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Her personality and charisma made her a fan favorite. Despite her rising career, she had to take time off from the ring when she became pregnant in 2023. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV, and it was recently revealed that WWE opted not to renew her contract.

Ad

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager addressed Carmella's situation and suggested that there are other wrestling companies for her to join, such as AEW:

"I hope she's happy, but I don't think she's happy being at home and not doing anything. And she doesn't want to go out and get a job. I mean that would be beneath her. But there is other wrestling companies out there," he said. [47:35 onwards]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will allow Sting to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback