Latest on WWE veteran supposedly returning alongside Edge - Reports

New information emerged about speculation that Edge would be joined by a returning WWE veteran at WrestleMania 39.

Edge turned the clock back against 'The Demon' Finn Balor as he returned to his 'Brood' persona. The return to his old character led to speculation leading into the event that he would be joined by fellow Brood members Gangrel and/or Christian Cage. This would have been evermore spectacular for the latter, considering he is currently signed to AEW.

Fightful Select recently dismissed the speculation as not being a "realistic situation," It was clarified that the WWE veteran is still under an AEW contract.

Christian signed with AEW not long after making his return to the ring during WWE Royal Rumble 2021. He appeared to sign a deal with the promotion at Revolution in March of that year.

Edge defeated Finn Balor in their eventual Hell in a Cell match. Balor sustained a legitimate gash to the head during the contest, which required several staples to close. Despite this, the RAW star has continued to appear following WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar has yet to return.

WWE veteran Christian Cage is close to returning to AEW

Christian has not actively appeared for AEW since his 'Final Burial' Casket Match at Revolution 2023. The veteran lost the bout against Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

His return has been teased as of late. Appearing alongside a villainous Luchasaurus, Cage has been featured in vignettes during weekly TV. The 38-year-old has previously not been seen since his own battle with Jungle Boy at Full Gear 2022.

It'll be interesting to see how Christian and Luchasaurus move on from their Jungle Boy feud. Perry is currently chasing the world title held by MJF.

