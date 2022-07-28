Lee Moriarty and former WWE Superstar reportedly involved in fan altercation at AEW event

Reports have emerged following the most recent AEW event in Worcester, Massachusetts that Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway were involved in an altercation with a fan at the show.

Moriarty and Hathaway have linked up recently, with the former WWE personality trying to make "Taigastyle" see the light and join forces with The Baddies. The 27-year old had previously been courted by The Blackpool Combat Club, with former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson being impressed with the potential that Moriarty has.

However, since hooking up with The Baddies, Lee Moriarty seems to have gotten under the skin of a few AEW fans. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, one fan took it too far and was involved in an altercation with Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway at the most recent AEW event:

“There was an altercation between Stokely (Hathaway) and Lee (Moriarty) and a fan as they were leaving, which I’m sure won’t be on TV,” said Dave Meltzer. (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Wrestling Public Radio @wprmedia Different dude on the floor just got kicked out for exchanging words with Stokeley. Lee Moriarty looked ready to whoop dude’s ass. Dude then threw a shirt at Stokeley. Security booted him and he acted mad. Like, stop trying to be part of the show, ya jag #AEWRampage Different dude on the floor just got kicked out for exchanging words with Stokeley. Lee Moriarty looked ready to whoop dude’s ass. Dude then threw a shirt at Stokeley. Security booted him and he acted mad. Like, stop trying to be part of the show, ya jag #AEWRampage

At the time of writing, there isn't any official footage of the altercation, and no disciplinary actions have been taken regarding the performers or the fan involved. However, Sportskeeda Wrestling will have all the updates on this story as they emerge.

Lee Moriarty will be in action this friday on AEW Rampage

After picking up a dirty victory over Dante Martin on the July 22nd edition of AEW Rampage, Lee Moriarty will have another test in the form of former WWE superstar Matt Sydal this week.

Sydal has been a mentor-like figure to Dante Martin and wasn't impressed with the way Moriarty picked up the victory, leading to this "Teacher vs. Student" match on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



- Matt Sydal vs Lee Moriarty



- Ethan Page vs Leon Ruffin



- Ruby Soho vs Anna Jay



- Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs Best Friends & Orange Cassidy



#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen Confirmed for #AEWRampage - Matt Sydal vs Lee Moriarty- Ethan Page vs Leon Ruffin- Ruby Soho vs Anna Jay- Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs Best Friends & Orange Cassidy Confirmed for #AEWRampage - Matt Sydal vs Lee Moriarty- Ethan Page vs Leon Ruffin- Ruby Soho vs Anna Jay- Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs Best Friends & Orange Cassidy#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen

Elsewhere on the show, Sonjay Dutt will make his first in-ring appearance in five years when he teams up with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh to take on Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

"All Ego" Ethan Page will also be in action against Leon Ruffin before the main event of Ruby Soho taking on the Jericho Appreciation Society's newest member, Anna Jay.

