Lot of people in AEW reportedly not impressed with Tony Khan's outburst at Jinder Mahal

The recent social media activity by the CEO and President of AEW, Tony Khan who called out Jinder Mahal, has left a bitter feeling within the company, according to a recent report.

This past Monday on RAW, Jinder Mahal confronted the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. It was later announced that he would challenge Rollins on the red brand next week. Surprisingly, the AEW President and CEO Tony Khan reacted to it on the X/Twitter social media platform.

TK claimed the Jacksonville-based promotion was facing backlash for Hook challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Champion despite being on a winning streak, while Jinder is going for the world title after losing most of his matches.

Khan's outburst on X garnered backlash from the fans. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez reported what people within AEW thought about TK's meltdown on social media while speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live.

"Here’s the thing, I got a lot of tweets, it was the exact same thing as last time, I got a lot of tweets from people in AEW who were like ‘Why is he doing this on Twitter? This is embarrassing.’ That’s what they said, they said it last time too, I’m sure he’s aware of it. But he sees this as look at all this engagement I get for these Tweets and then I can Tweet out some promotion for some matches for Wednesday and it’ll help boost the rating, that’s why he does it." [H/T TJRWrestling]

Tony Khan also responded to USA Network for seemingly taking a dig at him

Recently, Tony Khan cited Cagematch site ratings to glorify the quality of AEW shows in 2023.

Later, WWE RAW's broadcasting partner, USA Network, seemingly took a shot at TK on "X" by mentioning Cagematch ratings. Nonetheless, Khan responded to it the following way:

"A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days... because it's been literally a full year since he won a match. You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often," he wrote.

Well, it's no secret that the CEO and President of the Jacksonville-based promotion is often very active on social media. Only time will tell how he will respond to the online criticism.

