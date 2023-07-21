Major AEW star anonymously comments on banned moves list, gets honest about the company's "intentions" - Reports

A major undisclosed AEW star reportedly expressed their views on the recently reported safety protocols in the company while talking to a major source.

As per a recent report, AEW higher-ups issued a document that stated some safety protocols which aim at preventing injuries and other safety concerns. The banned list reportedly contains some dangerous spots like Chair shots to the head, back of the head, buckle bombs, and so on.

Furthermore, it was also reported that there are some moves and spots that require pre-approval from the higher-ups. Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that a major All Elite star whose identity remains hidden stated how they feel about the safety protocols.

Here is what the talent told WON:

“The new rules have great intentions but it remains to be seen how well they work. I’d say for the most part, no big move, highflying, driver, or other otherwise has led to any injuries on the roster. The vast majority have been fluke accidents that could have happened to anyone. Avoiding repeat spots and getting permission for blood or hardcore items/spots are the big ones that need to be enforced so we’ll see how it turns out.”

Watch the full video on Youtube. Here are my overall thoughts on AEW instituting new safety protocols and banning certain moves and actions from talent, plus requiring pre-approval from others.

Some reported moves and spots were already banned by AEW for years, according to a recent report

While everyone in the wrestling world has already begun evaluating the good and the bad potential effects of the reported safety protocols in AEW, some moves on the list were already banned for years, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"The banned moves listed are the same moves banned for years, that is was just put down on paper and reiterated and they may be enforced more closely. As far as eliminating fake seizures (done once in company history) or spitting on a wrestler (which nobody will notice is gone), that won’t make any difference." the report stated.

- Unprotected chair shots to back of head

- General shots to back of head and buckle bombs

- Seizure Sells

- Fencing responses

- Bleeding in crowd and throwing objects into crowd like chairs and Kendo sticks

Lists of stuff that #AEW has officially banned:- Unprotected chair shots to back of head- General shots to back of head and buckle bombs- Seizure Sells- Fencing responses- Bleeding in crowd and throwing objects into crowd like chairs and Kendo sticks- Taking Drinks and…

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the protocols will take effect and how they will affect the current landscape of Tony Khan's company in the future.

