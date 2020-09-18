Major breakdown in women's title match on AEW Dynamite, real strikes exchanged due to backstage issues  

AEW made history on this week's Dynamite as the promotion aired the title defense of another active promotion. Thunder Rosa put the NWA World Women's Championship on the line against Ivelisse in a really physical match.

While Thunder Rosa successfully retained the title, the details of what actually happened during the match paint a very alarming picture.

Fightful Select reports that things broke down between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse during the match, and they began to have a go at each other physically. They exchanged real strikes during the match due to the breakdown, and the word about the shoot fight spread around backstage in AEW. It should be noted that both Ivelisse and Thunder Rosa are unsigned wrestlers who have not inked full-time deals with AEW.

Backstage reaction to controversy on AEW Dynamite

Some AEW wrestlers noted that Rosa and Ivelisse didn't seem to get along with each other before the match itself. It was additionally reported that Thunder Rosa has been helping Dustin Rhodes in training a bunch of female AEW wrestlers, and the NWA World Women's Champion has attempted to take up a leadership role.

The report also mentioned that Rosa is known to be a stiff worker; however, it also depends on who you ask and who she works with. Rosa was reportedly annoyed by Ivelisse no-selling a few spots during their match on Dynamite.

People in attendance felt that the match might have needed some editing; however, there are no updates on whether AEW actually made any changes to the final cut. Rosa is quite serious about NWA's image and perception, and she wasn't willing to make the promotion look bad in any way whatsoever.

Thunder Rosa has received some backstage support following the incident. It was, however, also added that many people backstage got uncomfortable as the match continued.

Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida will team up to take on Diamante and Ivelisse in a tag team match on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. An unnamed person told Fightful that they were surprised that next week's match wasn't changed or taken off the broadcast.

When it comes to her issues with Ivelisse and how it would affect their future, we'll keep you updated on the developing story.