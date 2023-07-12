Major changes potentially headed to AEW - Reports

Right from the start, AEW has been working with what was called WarnerMedia until their merger, and the company now being known as Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Now, it seems that new information regarding the longevity of this partnership has come to light.

All Elite Wrestling has been working with WBD through their first pay-per-views in their first year of operations and then signed a contract extension for "Dynamite" after their first year of operations that would run until 2023. Since then, they've added several shows, including Friday Night Rampage and Saturday Night Collision.

According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery expressed that they've been happy with their partnership with All Elite Wrestling, and the promotion has been very flexible about content and changes to their shows.

WBD has also been pushing for television rights extension talks, and an announcement could be made in the coming months, with sources saying that this would be a "huge money increase for AEW, by the way things are looking now.” They've also mentioned that it'll be a major part of broadcasting AEW's upcoming event, All-In.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



At



We're excited to follow up with some of the biggest stars in AEW fighting on Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS! Thank you for the informative PR @WBD!At @AEW @TBSNetwork , we're all glad to confirm that #AEWDynamite was the #1 show on all of cable/satellite this past Wednesday!We're excited to follow up with some of the biggest stars in AEW fighting on Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS! Thank you for the informative PR @WBD! At @AEW + @TBSNetwork, we're all glad to confirm that #AEWDynamite was the #1 show on all of cable/satellite this past Wednesday!We're excited to follow up with some of the biggest stars in AEW fighting on Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS! https://t.co/zjxrrJwJhw

What is AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery's latest project, Collision?

Last month saw the debut show of All Elite Wrestling's third weekly show, Collision, which airs on Saturday nights. This is the latest show that the promotion and its network partner Warner Bros. Discovery have been preparing for the past months. The show's deal reportedly reached a whopping 1 million dollars and is set to feature a great pool of talent.

The show has featured the return of several stars, including Miro, Andrade El Idolo, and CM Punk. Collision has been on its Canada leg, beginning in Toronto, and will be in Calgary this week.

The show has been putting out great matches for the past few weeks. According to WBD, Collision has been a success so far.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Fightful: When asked about what WBD would consider a success for AEW Collision, sources within WBD said they were much more interested in the rankings than they were a particular number.



Dynamite has steadily ranked highly on their night, & WBD expects the same out of Collision. Fightful: When asked about what WBD would consider a success for AEW Collision, sources within WBD said they were much more interested in the rankings than they were a particular number.Dynamite has steadily ranked highly on their night, & WBD expects the same out of Collision. https://t.co/ROrOELhidZ

With the promotion set for bigger, better changes, as a new deal with WBD is being made, fans can expect the same level of great content or even better.

