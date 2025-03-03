Major hint at 27-year-old star potentially signing with AEW - Reports

A 27-year-old top star might potentially be inking a deal with AEW. This comes fresh off the heels of the latest reports of his current deal and recent appearances in the wrestling world.

Gabe Kidd has been an integral part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2020. It has been reported that several of the top stars of the promotion such as Kevin Knight, Zack Sabre Jr., and Kidd have reached the end of their deals and are working without a formal contract.

Moreover, a new update by Fightful hints at the fact that Gabe Kidd is yet to re-sign with NJPW. While the report does not hint at a move to AEW, recent events could be a possible indicator.

Gabe Kidd competed on last week's episode of Collison, where he wrestled The Butcher and emerged victorious in under four minutes.

Gabe Kidd used AEW's own platform to launch a verbal rant on the company itself

Gabe Kidd was victorious in his recent appearance on AEW television. However, he used their own platform to launch a heated rant on the entire company.

In a recent appearance on Hey! (EW) with RJ City, the controversial star made it clear that he had no respect for anyone in the company, including the President & CEO, Tony Khan, and the superstars in the locker room. Moreover, Gabe also gloated about his quick win over The Butcher, one of the longest-standing members of his roster.

"F**k AEW. F**k everyone who works here, f**k the staff backstage, f**k the people who set up the stage, the catering staff, f**k the makeup girls, and f**k the makeup guy as well. F**k the rest of you and everyone else on this platform. [...] Any wrestler on this platform - NJPW is the best wrestling in the world. My man wants to talk about, 'AEW this is where the best wrestle.’ It sure didn’t look like that last week when I ran through one of the longest-standing roster members [The Butcher], someone who has been here from the beginning. I treated him like a little kid sitting in the airplane seat in front of me, kicking my seat, moving back, making funny faces. [...] And I slapped the s**t out of him."

With Gabe Kidd launching a verbal tirade amidst rumors of his possible debut in AEW and recent appearances, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Young Lion of NJPW.

