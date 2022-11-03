Major hurdle to WWE signing CM Punk after his potential AEW departure disclosed - Reports

Following the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident, CM Punk's future with AEW remains in doubt. But what has been said about his next steps should he depart?

Punk has dominated the headlines ever since he launched a verbal tirade on Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and The Elite following his AEW World Title win at All Out. His words seemingly sparked an alleged altercation with Tthe Elite, leading to the trio and Punk being suspended and having their titles stripped ahead of the following episode of Dynamite.

It was recently reported that he and AEW are now in talks for a potential contract buy-out, and The Elite have been teased for a return to the company. This leaves questions over whether or not The Cult of Personality has a future in wrestling.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, a WWE source has indicated that the company is likely to be interested in bringing him back. The same has been said for "multiple other companies", but there are doubts over whether or not he would be motivated to continue. There is expected to be huge demand for Punk if he makes himself available.

Punk originally left WWE in 2014, having been released on his wedding day. He was absent from wrestling until last year when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling.

Jim Cornette believes The Elite have conspired to villainize CM Punk following AEW All Out

While it appears that the promotion has taken a stance on the altercation between CM Punk and The Elite, with the latter trio set to return and the former potentially departing, there are those in the industry who have played Devil's Advocate.

Jim Cornette is one such name, with the former Smoky Mountain promoter taking to Twitter to claim that there was a conceited effort from The Elite to paint Punk in a bad light.

Cornette opined that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had a negative reaction to Punk being popular among "talented young wrestlers" and they scrambled a story of their own favor in response.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes