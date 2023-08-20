Major match involving former world champion could have happened at AEW All In - Reports

AEW All In is right around the corner, and discourse surrounding the booking of the event has been heated online. According to Dave Meltzer, a highly-anticipated match between two former world champions could have taken place at Wembley Stadium.

The stars in question are AEW's Kenny Omega and NJPW's Will Ospreay. The two have clashed twice already this year, both times for the IWGP United States Championship that Ospreay currently holds. Omega defeated his rival in a brutal bout at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, but The Aerial Assassin got his win back – and the title – at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 25.

Fans were excited to see the two blow off their feud in a massive third encounter, and Wembley Stadium in Ospreay's hometown of London seemed to be the perfect stage for it.

However, AEW recently put an end to the hype with the announcements that Ospreay will face Chris Jericho while Omega teams with Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi against Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) and Konosuke Takeshita.

When a fan on Twitter pointed out that Omega vs. Ospreay is an NJPW feud and couldn't have been done at AEW All In due to politics between the two promotions, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer pointed out that it actually could have taken place.

"They could have done it at All In if they wanted," Meltzer tweeted.

Now that it's been confirmed that the two won't be facing off in London next weekend, fans speculate that Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay could cap off their acclaimed trilogy at next year's Wrestle Kingdom event.

Updated card for AEW All In

With only one more week for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision to set the stage for AEW All In, the card for the mega event seems to be nearing completion. Here's what's on the card so far:

Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole - ROH Tag Team Championship

AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting - Coffin Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks - AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Saraya. vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship

The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & MYSTERY PARTNERS vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) - Stadium Stampede

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole - AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk is also expected to be added this week, as Joe has already challenged The Second City Saint. AEW All In will air live from Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, August 27.

