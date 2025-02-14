Major miscommunication between Miro and AEW - Reports

Miro is reportedly gone from AEW after being a part of the company since 2020. However, some new reports have unveiled the expectations Miro and CJ Perry had from All Elite Wrestling management.

The Redeemer had a dominant run in the promotion while he was the AEW TNT Champion. However, after losing the title, Miro fell victim to poor booking. On December 30, 2023, at the Worlds End PPV event, Miro competed in a match against Andrade El Idolo. He went on to defeat Andrade with the help of his ex-wife CJ Perry. The match turned out to be Miro's final match in All Elite Wrestling.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miro and CJ Perry believed AEW would use them as an on-screen alliance after Worlds End and push them as a top act on television:

"Miro and CJ Pery were reportedly under the impression that they would be put together as a pair on screen following Worlds End 2023 and be pushed as a top act in AEW." -WON

EC3 believes former AEW star Miro will return to WWE

Miro was signed to WWE from 2010 to 2020. He debuted in NXT under the name of Alexander Rusev and later moved to the main roster as 'Rusev.' Miro is a former United States Champion however, his booking was underwhelming which led to his departure from the promotion in 2020.

According to some recent reports, Miro has been released from All Elite Wrestling which opens up the possibility of a potential return to WWE. In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 stated he sees Miro returning to the Stamford-based promotion soon:

"Yeah, I can see a WWE return. I don't know if it's on the cusp or asking for your release. He made a bunch of money; he didn't really work a ton at the end of the day. You've self-sustained with Twitch and all these other things. It's great to have that freedom, where if you're unhappy, you're like 'I'm out. Let me go,'" said EC3. (3:20 - 3:46)

We will have to wait and see if Miro decides to return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the upcoming months.

