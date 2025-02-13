Rusev may not return to WWE alone

Rusev (AKA Miro) is now a free agent after leaving AEW, and he could return to WWE nearly five years after leaving the company. The former United States Champion moved to AEW in 2020 and initially had a successful stint there.

However, things didn't go the way he wanted to, and he eventually left Tony Khan's company, opening the way for a WWE comeback. Still, he may not come back alone, but return with his ex-wife, Lana, as his manager.

Lana has teased a WWE return

It has been four years since we last saw Lana, aka CJ Perry, in WWE. She left the company a year after her then-husband Rusev left.

Fast-forward to today. She has teased a comeback to the company, and a couple of months ago, she asked her followers on social media whether she would appear on the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January.

Thus, with Rusev now a free agent, the former couple could return with Lana as the Bulgarian Brute's manager.

Lana would welcome an on-screen reunion with Rusev

Despite their split several months ago, the former couple has kept their friendship intact, and Lana once told TMZ that she would welcome an on-screen reunion with The Bulgarian Brute, even though the two have gone separate ways in real life.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully on-screen characters somewhere down the road," CJ Perry (aka Lana) said.

Should they return, the two former WWE Superstars could either pursue a singles run, as they did in their first stint with the company, or get involved in mixed tag team action as part of their storylines.

Rusev and Lana could reunite with Liv Morgan

In the latter stages of their first stint with WWE, Lana and the former United States Champion got into an on-screen romance with Liv Morgan, which ended abruptly.

Lana and Liv have referred to this storyline, saying that they would love to re-ignite it should the former return to the company, so a comeback could see Lana and The Bulgarian Brute reunite with the former Women's World Champion, who is now part of The Judgment Day.

In addition, the ex-couple could even become part of the storyline and kick Finn Balor out of the faction. That way, Lana and Rusev would become the new members of The Judgment Day, with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio taking over the faction.

