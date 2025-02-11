  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Liv Morgan gives update on her condition after horrific moment on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan gives update on her condition after horrific moment on WWE RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Feb 11, 2025 05:00 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel)

Liv Morgan didn't have the best of nights on this week's WWE RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez lost to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. At one point in the match, the former Women's World Champion even started bleeding profusely, and she has now updated her fans about her condition.

Morgan has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match by defeating IYO SKY last week due to interference by Rhea Ripley. On the latest episode of RAW, Liv Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez continued their feud with SKY and her Damage CTRL partner Dakota Kai in a tag team match. The Genius of the Sky finally got her revenge by pinning Morgan.

However, what raised fans' concerns was Liv Morgan suffering a horrific facial injury during the match, which led to her bleeding. She has now posted a series of photos on her Instagram, where she can be spotted with injury marks. Morgan also wrote that despite the facial damage, Dominik Mysterio still found her cute.

also-read-trending Trending

It remains to be seen if this setback will result in Morgan taking a few days off to recover in time for the Elimination Chamber on March 1.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी