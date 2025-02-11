Liv Morgan gives update on her condition after horrific moment on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan didn't have the best of nights on this week's WWE RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez lost to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. At one point in the match, the former Women's World Champion even started bleeding profusely, and she has now updated her fans about her condition.

Morgan has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match by defeating IYO SKY last week due to interference by Rhea Ripley. On the latest episode of RAW, Liv Morgan and her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez continued their feud with SKY and her Damage CTRL partner Dakota Kai in a tag team match. The Genius of the Sky finally got her revenge by pinning Morgan.

However, what raised fans' concerns was Liv Morgan suffering a horrific facial injury during the match, which led to her bleeding. She has now posted a series of photos on her Instagram, where she can be spotted with injury marks. Morgan also wrote that despite the facial damage, Dominik Mysterio still found her cute.

It remains to be seen if this setback will result in Morgan taking a few days off to recover in time for the Elimination Chamber on March 1.

