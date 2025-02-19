Major new update on Britt Baker's AEW status amid unexplained absence - Reports

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW TV for the past few months. New details have come to light regarding her future in the company.

Britt Baker was the first woman signed to AEW. For many years, she was considered one of the pillars of the company. During the initial years of the company, she spearheaded the women's division as its world champion. However, her career took a back seat when she suffered a severe back injury in 2023. As a result, she was out of the ring for a considerable period of time.

During this time, she also filmed for the sixth season of Cobra Kai. After returning to the ring, she was involved in a feud with Mercedes Mone over the TBS Championship. However, in the last few months, Baker has not been seen on AEW TV.

Her last match for the promotion took place on the November 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. In the last few months, reports have emerged about backstage issues with Baker. It was also reported that Tony Khan was frustrated with the former Women's World Champion, which is why he had kept her off TV for the past few months. There was also speculation that Baker could be done with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Britt Baker is taking time off TV. It was noted that she is still with AEW and has not left the promotion. The report claims that Baker has been through a lot outside the ring, potentially due to her injuries and breakup with Adam Cole. Additionally, she is working on her Cobra Kai appearance.

Vince Russo suggests how Britt Baker could resolve her backstage issues

For quite some time, there have been reports that Britt Baker does not get along well with her colleagues backstage. Just last year, she was involved in a verbal spat with MJF, which became public knowledge and sparked a lot of controversy for AEW and Tony Khan. However, Vince Russo suggested a way for Baker to resolve these issues.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo proposed that the best way for Baker to address these backstage issues is to gather all the parties in a room and work towards resolving any pending issues, even if it means they come to blows with each other. He believes that this approach does not align with Tony Khan's style of management, as the AEW boss wants everyone to get along and be on the same page.

"You try to get the parties in a room and shut the door and go at it and exchange blows and do whatever you're gonna do, and when you walk back out that door, it's over. I mean that's the way things were always, always handled," Russo continued. "But again, Chris, you know, I don't think that's Tony Khan's style of management. I think Tony wants peace, and he wants everybody to get along and everybody to like each other; you are not gonna have that in professional wrestling, man." [1:56 onwards]

It will be interesting to see when Britt Baker will return to AEW and whether she will resolve her alleged backstage issues.

