WWE veteran explains how Britt Baker's alleged backstage heat in AEW can be solved quickly (Exclusive)

AEW star Britt Baker has been making headlines again, but not for the right reasons. Her alleged heat backstage has apparently become a persistent issue, but WWE veteran Vince Russo has an easy solution.

While Britt Baker is an ace in the ring, there have been rumors for quite some time that she does not get along with others backstage. These reports are conflicting, and there is no certain proof of the issues backstage. Nevertheless, Russo believes that the best solution would be what was the norm for WWE in these situations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran stated:

"You try to get the parties in a room and shut the door and go at it and exchange blows and do whatever you're gonna do, and when you walk back out that door, it's over. I mean that's the way things were always, always handled," Russo continued. "But again, Chris, you know, I don't think that's Tony Khan's style of management. I think Tony wants peace, and he wants everybody to get along and everybody to like each other; you are not gonna have that in professional wrestling, man." [1:56 onwards]

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Another veteran believes the rumors about the AEW star are true

Wrestling veteran Konnan apparently thinks there is much truth to the rumors regarding Britt Baker, considering he has had conversations with Thunder Rosa about it.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Konnan stated the following about the AEW star:

"At the end of the day, nobody wanted to work with her. Thunder Rosa was definitely gonna get into a fist fight with her because she told me so, okay? Maybe cooler heads prevaled, maybe—if she said it to me, she said it to somebody else, so maybe they went in there and calmed the tension down. But I think this is something that any veteran can tell you: when you go into a dressing room and the younger wrestlers don't shake your hand or at least, you know, that's heat. And when I was there, [Baker] never shook my hand, she never introduced herself, she never said hi. That's not the reason I bust her; the reason was, she was very toxic," Konnan said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Britt Baker in AEW.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the first YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback