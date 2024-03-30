Major promotion looking to bring in former AEW star - Reports

A new report on the destination of a certain former AEW star has just been possibly revealed, and it seems that he will be making a return to a major promotion. This would be Mike Santana heading to TNA.

Before making his way to AEW, the former Inner Circle member, along with his former tag team partner Ortiz, were a part of the promotion when it was still known as IMPACT Wrestling. They were even affiliated with the Latin American Xchange (LAX). This ended in 2019 after they received interest from both WWE and AEW.

After four years with AEW, it was reported earlier this month that Santana was leaving the promotion. A new report from Fightful talked about TNA's intentions of bringing him into the promotion. There are yet to be details revealed on whether both sides have struck an agreement.

Former AEW star Santana speaks about his relationship with Ortiz

A few months ago, it was revealed that Santana and Ortiz were not on good terms with each other despite being a tag team for many years now.

They were able to settle this and work with one another but they eventually split up.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet recently, Santana was asked about how things were with Ortiz at this point. He talked about how they weren't on the same page anymore and how they just grew apart with time.

"Well, we were together for 10 years, I think, and when you're together with someone that long, it's like a married couple. Right? There's good, there's bad, and I think, honestly, for the most part, it was like... I think we just grew apart over time, and also our visions for the tag team and its future, and its success... We weren't on the same page when it came to a lot of those things, and it is what it is, everybody has their thoughts. Everybody goes about things differently. But yeah, like I told you... I'm a go-getter. I like to create opportunities for myself. I like... I'm more than willing to fight for our spot, but also, I'm not going to be the only one," Mike Santana said.

He then added that they already put their bad blood aside, as by this point they would be going on their separate ways in their respective careers.

While Santana may be moving on to a new promotion soon, it remains to be seen how Ortiz gets booked in AEW moving forward.

