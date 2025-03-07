Major surprise in Cope vs. Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025 might NOT happen and here's why [Reports]

AEW is set to present the Revolution Pay-Per-View from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 9th. The card is stacked with huge matchups and will likely be headlined by Cope vs. Jon Moxley for the World Title. Some recent reports suggest Moxley could be retaining the title against The Rated-R Superstar.

Ad

The supposed main event match for the All Elite Wrestling World Title between Jon Moxley and Cope could have an interesting outcome. Both stars have been feuding against each other since Worlds End PPV, and the rivalry will seemingly culminate at Revolution.

According to the recent betting odds by BetOnline, Jon Moxley is the favorite to retain his All Elite Wrestling World Championship against Cope. Some other betting odds also predicted the outcome of the Women's World Title match, where "TImeless" Toni Storm is the favorite to retain the title against Mariah May.

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Latest betting odds for AEW Revolution 2025

All Elite Wrestling Revolution PPV will feature some major championships, as well as singles matches. The current betting odds for the matches have been unveiled courtesy of BetOnline.

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) -250 (1/2) vs. Cope +170 (8/5)

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) -2500 (1/25) vs. Mariah May +800 (8/1)

Continental Championship match: Kazuchika Okada (c) -3000 (1/25) vs. Brody King +900 (8/1)

World Tag Team Championship match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) -3000 (1/25) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) +900 (8/1)

International Championship match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2) vs. Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10)

TBS Championship match: Mercedes Mone (c) -3000 (1/20) vs. Momo Watanabe +900 (7/1)

#1 Contender's match for the World Championship: Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) vs. Ricochet +550 (11/2)

Singles Match: MJF -200 (5/11) vs. Hangman Adam Page +150 (8/5)

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) vs. Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1)

The fans will have to wait and see what exciting outcomes Tony Khan has in plans for the fans at Revolution PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback