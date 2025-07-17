Major update on 3-time champion's return following AEW Dynamite - Reports

A former AEW champion hasn't competed in the company since November 2024. New details have come to light regarding her future.

Hikaru Shida has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since the company's inception. She was a vital part of the women's division during its infancy stages. Shida reigned as the Women's World Champion during the company's early years and has even held the same title three times. However, Shida has not been seen on AEW TV since her match against Kris Statlander on the November 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite, leaving many fans to wonder what has happened to the former champion.

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's weekly Q&A podcast, a fan asked for an update on Hikaru Shida since she wasn't part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas. Sean Ross Sapp replied that Shida has been facing visa issues for some time, and it is unclear if they have been resolved. He also reported that she has been back in Japan all year, and Kenny Omega has been taking care of her cat.

Hikaru Shida commented on her absence from AEW

While Hikaru Shida has been away from an All Elite Wrestling ring, she has been active in the Japanese wrestling scene. She competed at Gokigen Pro Hataage on May 28, 2025, in a four-on-three handicap match. However, AEW fans still miss her.

During her recent YouTube stream on SHIDATube, the former Women's World Champion said that she hopes to return to All Elite Wrestling soon, but the visa issues are taking time. She also said she is enjoying her stay in Japan, but she is looking forward to her comeback.

"I really hope to," Hikaru Shida replied to a fan who said they are looking forward to her AEW return. "Visa, especially nowadays, it's getting hard. AEW has so many wrestlers and the lawyer has to do so many things. I know it takes time. I hope I can go back to AEW soon. For now, I am enjoying my stay in Japan and getting more energy to wrestle in the US again. I'm looking forward to my comeback. Please wait and I'm so glad if you support me." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Hikaru Shida returns to All Elite Wrestling again.

