  • Major update on 56-year-old star's contract amid AEW absence - Reports

Major update on 56-year-old star's contract amid AEW absence - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 26, 2025 19:49 GMT
Dynamite stage
This star is popular among the fans (source: AEW's X account)

A major star has been absent from AEW TV for a while. New details have come to light regarding his contract status.

Luther has been with AEW for the past couple of years. During his initial days with the Jacksonville-based promotion, he formed a team with Serpentico. However, since October 2023, Luther has served as the butler for former Women's World Champion Toni Storm. He has appeared alongside Storm for most of her matches and promos and has also helped her pick up a few notable wins.

At AEW All In: Texas, Storm defended the Women's World title against Mercedes Mone. During the match, The CEO took out Storm's butler with a Meteora. Since then, he has not been seen on TV. During her recent Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Luther's status with the company. He replied that Toni Storm's butler is still under contract with AEW, but he doesn't have any further information. He also reported that Luther has been producing matches for quite a while, but the producer list isn't easy to procure from Tony Khan's promotion.

Konnan commented on Luther's role in AEW

Since Luther took on the role of Toni Storm's butler, he has stepped away from in-ring competition. He has not competed in All Elite Wrestling or any other promotion. His main role has been to stand by Toni's side and perhaps add a more comical element to her title reign. While he did his job to perfection, a wrestling veteran criticized him recently.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan claimed that Luther did not add anything to Toni Storm's act and didn't seem to bring value to his pairing with the Timeless One.

"Let me just say this, I've said this a lot of times that Disco disagrees with me — I don't think Luther adds anything to that act. Anytime I see him, I just laugh. He doesn't talk for her because she doesn't need someone to talk for her. He doesn't get involved in her matches. He just stands there with white gloves and makes faces. Him and Abrahantes with the Mickey Mouse clubs." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see when Luther returns to All Elite Wrestling.

