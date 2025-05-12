Major update on absent star ahead of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break - Reports

A top AEW star has been absent from TV for the past few months. New details regarding him have come to light ahead of Dynamite: Beach Break.

Ever since turning heel, Jack Perry has established himself as one of the top stars in the company. He joined The Elite and captured the TNT Championship. He held the title for 146 days before he lost it to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. Since then, he has not been seen on AEW TV even though he has competed at two NJPW shows. He hasn't stepped back into the ring since January 2025.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Jack Perry. He replied that Perry isn't injured, but he was supposed to be involved in a storyline with Kenny Omega when the latter made his return earlier this year, but that didn't end up happening.

“I haven’t heard that he was injured,” Sapp said. “The last I heard, he was supposed to have a little program with Kenny Omega upon Kenny’s return and it didn’t happen. Last I saw, he was making cool s**t in his backyard — like forging stuff, forging iron, things like that.” [H/T Ringside News]

Jack Perry revealed what he's been up to during his AEW absence

Jack Perry had gathered a lot of momentum before he disappeared from programming. Even after the Young Bucks returned to TV, Perry hasn't been heard from, leaving fans to wonder about the AEW star's health. However, the former TNT Champion provided a hint at what he's been up to in recent weeks.

Jack Perry recently took to social media to post a clip of himself handcrafting some knives, indicating that he's been busy with his hobby during his time away from the ring.

Check out the clip here:

It will be interesting to see when Jack Perry makes his return to TV.

