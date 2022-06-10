Major update on Adam Cole's condition and his current injuries ahead of Forbidden Door – Reports

Adam Cole's last match in AEW was against Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing 2022.

Cole defeated Joe to win the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the pay-per-view. He's now expected to be sidelined a little longer.

According to a report from Fightful Select, The Undisputed Elite member has been "banged up for quite a while." It has also been noted that he has been "battling a series of injuries."

As things stand, it is yet to be known if Cole will be forced to miss any further time due to his injuries.

This week on AEW Dynamite, he was on commentary during the singles match between Hangman Page and David Finlay. After Page's win, the former AEW World Champion called for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada.

However, Cole interrupted his former opponent and claimed that his good friend Jay White would be the one walking out with IWGP gold at Dominion 6.12.

The Rainmaker will go toe-to-toe with Switchblade this Sunday.

Bryan Alvarez reported Adam Cole won't be competing till Forbidden Door

Adam Cole is expected to feature at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion played a crucial role during the initial pay-per-view announcement alongside Jay White.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Cole is expected to be out of action until the June 26 pay-per-view. Alvarez said:

"I was told that Danielson is out one to two weeks and probably no Cole until Forbidden Door. They're going to let him rest up."

While there's no official word regarding Cole's opponent for Forbidden Door, he could face Okada at Forbidden Door. However, some fans have suggested that the former WWE star could team up with Switchblade for a tag team match against Okada and Hangman Page.

