Major update on AEW All In potentially moving venue - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:31 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (image source: AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW All In is the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year. New details have come to light regarding the PPV's future venues.

Every year, the Jacksonville-based promotion goes all out to deliver the best show for the fans. For two years, between 2023 and 2024, All In took place outside the United States, in Wembley Stadium in London, England. However, this year, the company changed that approach and hosted the show in Arlington, Texas. Instead, the company moved Forbidden Door to the O2 Arena in London, England. This got fans thinking about possible future venues for All In.

also-read-trending Trending

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A podcast, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp whether Tony Khan was going to alternate between the US and the UK every year for All In. Sapp replied that Tony Khan loves traditions, but he's willing to change that if it's best for business, and this resulted in the highest North American attendance for All In, while changing All Out will make it the most attended in the event's history. He also said that moving Double or Nothing 2025 outside Vegas was what was needed.

AEW makes massive announcement regarding Full Gear 2025

The first Full Gear pay-per-view took place in 2019 and, over the years, has featured several incredible performances from top stars like MJF, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes. As expected, the event is set to return again this year.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced on social media that Full Gear will return to Newark, New Jersey, on November 22 at the Prudential Center.

"🚨 FULL GEAR IS COMING BACK TO NEWARK! 🚨As first reported by @nypost, #AEWFullGear will be returning to the @PruCenter on Saturday, 11/22! Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/25! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to http://AEWTix.com!"

It will be interesting to see where All In 2026 will take place.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Arsh Das
