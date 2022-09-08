Major update on AEW World Champion CM Punk's injury status, possible title ramifications disclosed

It has been reported that CM Punk sustained a serious injury during his AEW All Out contest with Jon Moxley.

The new AEW World Champion has been the center of attention in the wrestling world since the All Out media scrum, where he shot hard on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and ROH star Colt Cabana.

His words served as the catalyst for a major altercation between himself and several other AEW stars, including Omega and the Bucks. Following the altercation, it was reported that he had suffered an injury, although it was initially unclear whether it was due to the match or the scuffle.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now reported that the injury, which is believed to be from the title match with Moxley, is serious. It's said that regardless of disciplinary action over the altercation, his status as champion will have to be addressed.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight. Punk injury, believed to be from the tope, is serious. Rumors from Sunday but he hadn't confirmed them but it's been confirmed to me no matter what happens discipline-wise that the title situation has to be changed and addressed tonight.

Meltzer further clarified that while the title situation will be addressed, Punk remains in Chicago. As a result, the champion himself will not be present for tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Just to make it clear, Punk is home in Chicago, not in Buffalo. Just to make it clear, Punk is home in Chicago, not in Buffalo.

Prior to Punk dethroning Moxley for the title, a mystery 'Joker' entrant won the Casino Ladder Match and thus a future title bout of their own. As the new champion celebrated his win in the main event, the 'Joker' emerged and unveiled himself as the returning MJF.

MJF is announced for AEW Dynamite tonight.

