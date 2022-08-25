Major update on AEW meeting ahead of Dynamite amidst recent backstage issues

AEW has reportedly scheduled a talent meeting ahead of tonight's Dynamite in Cleveland, OH.

Fightful Select has reported that there is a mandatory meeting scheduled before AEW Dynamite which Tony Khan will be present for. Aside from his presence, details remain scarce. However, it's been reported that talent expect the meeting to address recent rumors of unrest in the locker room, contract inquiries and personal issues.

According to Fightful, talent were not given firm details on what to expect. It was also noted in the report that there are names who haven't been brought into this set of tapings and will therefore miss tonight's meeting.

There have been rumors of backstage heat between current AEW World Champion CM Punk and the titleholder he dethroned at Double or Nothing, Hangman Page. There was also a rumored approach from WWE towards a contracted talent within the Jacksonville promotion, which may also factor into tonight's meeting.

Amid the reported drama, CM Punk is set to face Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on tonight's Dynamite with the endgame of unifying the titles.

What else is set to go down on AEW Dynamite tonight?

Aside from the world title unification headliner scheduled for tonight, there is a typically stacked Dynamite card for this week.

Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho are set to air their grievances as questions loom over The Red Death and his loyalties. It was teased last week that he may be on his way to The Blackpool Combat Club to join his idol-turned-rival Bryan Danielson, leaving Jericho to demand Garcia make clear his intentions tonight.

Death Triangle, including current All-Atlantic Champion PAC, will take on Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the Trios Championship tournament. The winning team will take on dream opponents in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks during the next round.

Elsewhere, Dax Harwood takes on Jay Lethal on behalf of TNT Champion Wardlow, Britt Baker is against Kilynn King, and Billy Gunn looks to unfold an aptly named a**-whooping on his son Colten following the Gunn Club's betrayal last week.

