Major update on AEW's backstage atmosphere after Tony Khan's tweet targeting Jinder Mahal

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to criticize one of WWE's recent and surprising creative choices involving Jinder Mahal. His comments elicited responses from various sections of the industry, and an update is now available on the backstage atmosphere of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to Fightful Select, Tony Khan's tweets were not as serious a topic of discussion backstage as they had been the night before.

Last night, Tony Khan questioned the double standards from fans online, after there was less outrage behind WWE booking Jinder Mahal against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship compared to when FTW Champion HOOK recently called out the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Khan also pointed out the recent win-loss record of both Mahal and HOOK.

The online tussle continued after the USA Network seemingly took a shot at Khan in one of their posts on the subject of a RAW segment between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal.

Khan's tweets drew reactions from fans and various personalities, including Eric Bischoff and Mahal himself, in a now-deleted tweet implying that he is unfamiliar with HOOK's work.

