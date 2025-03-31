Major update on AJ Styles potentially joining AEW - Reports

AJ Styles has been part of the WWE roster for several years. New details have come to light regarding the possibility of him joining AEW.

Ad

AJ Styles has been a part of the WWE roster since 2016. Initially, he was featured in the main event spot and even won the WWE Championship. Over the years, his prominence and role in the company have diminished slightly. While he is still involved in some major storylines from time to time, he hasn't won a title in a long time. The last time he held a title was back in 2021 when he won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Omos. This has caused fans to speculate on whether The Phenomenal One will stay with the Stamford-based promotion when his contract expires.

Ad

Trending

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, asked Dave Meltzer whether there is any probability of Styles wrestling for AEW. Dave Meltzer replied that the possibility is exceedingly low, indicating that The Phenomenal One might end his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Exceedingly low."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This raised the issue of whether Styles would occupy the spot of a younger star if he moved to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Dave Meltzer replied that while Styles won't cause such issues, he reportedly made up his mind about AEW a long time ago.

"I'm sure AJ wouldn't cause those issues but I think he made his decision on AEW a long time ago."

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles opened up about his potential retirement

AJ Styles has been wrestling for over 20 years and has competed in some of the major promotions in the world. It is no surprise that he is towards the tail end of his career, and retirement is looming around the corner.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles opened up about his potential retirement, stating that he has no opponent in mind, but he has an idea that will sum up his character perfectly.

Ad

"No opponent in mind. An idea that I will not share with you, that I thought if I could get The Undertaker in the ring with me, that I wanted to do, but there's an idea that I think kind of sums up who AJ Styles is," he said. [From 1:27:58 to 1:28:18]

It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles will get the farewell he deserves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback