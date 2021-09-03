Major update on Britt Baker's future with AEW - Reports

Britt Baker, one of AEW's most beloved stars, has reportedly extended her contract with AEW, according to F4WOnline. Fightful Select first reported the news, citing sources within the company.

The report, however, doesn't state the length of the new agreement between Baker and AEW or that of her original deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

The news comes after Britt Baker's segment on AEW Dynamite this week where she teased the signing of the hottest free agent in wrestling by the company, only to reveal it was her. The AEW Women's Champion said she isn't going anywhere and has extended her stay with the promotion. There's been no official word from AEW yet.

Baker has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the women's division in AEW. Her popularity rose at the turn of the year, and she cemented her ascent by defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021 to become the champion.

She was also part of the greatest women's match in AEW history when she lost to Thunder Rosa in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match on Dynamite.

At the moment, it is safe to say that Britt Baker is one of the most popular stars in AEW. The crowd's reaction to her in Pittsburgh on the Rampage debut episode was deafening as she defended her title against Red Velvet.

If the news is true of her extending her contract, AEW has done a smart thing by tying down one of their best female stars.

Britt Baker will defend her title against Kris Statlander at All Out

Being the champion, Britt Baker has a target on her at all times, and at All Out, she will put her title on the line against Kris Statlander.

Britt Baker vs Kris Statlander at all out 🤔 hmm i really hope Britt Baker won#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8ORaBJUXja — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) August 26, 2021

Statlander has been undefeated this year and will be a formidable test for the champion.

The match should be great, especially since Britt Baker will be looking to avenge her loss to Statlander in December 2019, when the two clashed one-on-one for the first time.

