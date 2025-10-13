Major update on former champion's status amid AEW absence - Reports

A former champion has been absent from AEW for a while. New details have come to light regarding his status in the company.
Brian Cage is one of the most physically imposing stars on the main roster. Given his strength and athletic prowess, Don Callis added The Machine to his expanding faction. However, Cage's career hit a roadblock earlier this year after he was sidelined with a torn quad muscle. This injury happened in March, and he has been out of action since then.
During a recent Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Brian Cage's status. Sapp responded that The Machine still has some time left before he could make his return to the ring. He also said that he would love to see him and Big Bill form a team. He noted that he's unsure if Cage is still in the Don Callis Family, but he's keeping his return date quiet for now.
Brian Cage said that Tony Khan has no plans for his AEW return
Brian Cage is one of the most entertaining stars in the ring. Therefore, fans are eagerly waiting to watch The Machine return to action again. However, the AEW star doesn't know when that will be.
Speaking on The All F'N Wrestling Show, the former FTW Champion revealed that he doesn't know if Tony Khan has any plans for his return since nothing is set in stone yet.
"I have no idea about any sort of creative plans for our return at all at this point. So, I mean, I guess anything could be possible (…) There’s a whole wide open of versatility of what could happen, because there’s nothing set in stone at all for when I’m coming back or what I’m going to do when I come back. I’m not telling anybody that I don’t want anybody to have an inkling. I want everybody to have no idea of, ‘Oh, maybe around this time,’ because it might be next week, next year, or I don’t know. Who knows?” Cage said. [H/T: Fightful]
It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage will return to the AEW ring.
